Costco Is Increasing Membership Fees For The First Time Since 2017. Here's What To Expect

Most Costco members turn to the warehouse chain for bulk shopping because it's typically far more cost efficient for many foods and household products compared to local shops and other grocery chains. Those savings come with a small price, however, because you must pay an annual membership fee that starts at $60 — but that cost is about to rise for the first time in seven years.

The warehouse retailer announced on July 10, 2024, that its base membership, known as the Gold Star plan, and Business membership plan will both increase $5 to a new annual fee of $65 starting on September 1, 2024. While there's no official word on why Costco has chosen to increase its membership prices yet, it might be because those fees are known to be the source of its largest profits. In fact, while it does profit from product sales, some report much of its earnings come from those annual membership fees.

The company's net sales increased by 6.9% so far this year compared to this time in 2023 according to its report, so perhaps it wants to capitalize on that growing popularity. And while $5 a year can certainly add up, where else can you get free samples of unique products like Manuka honey? And Costco's iconic hot dog deal still gets you a quick meal and drink for just $1.50.