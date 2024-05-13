How To Shop At Costco As A Single Person

As a longtime Costco member and single-person shopper, I can certainly relate to the predicament of giant-sized food portions expiring long before my ability to consume them. Add to that the wrangling of supersized produce portions, army-sufficient condiment containers, and cheese blocks the size of a countertop toaster — all onto a boat for the often-choppy ride to my tiny island off the coast of Seattle. So why do I still faithfully do the Costco run on a regular basis, loving every minute of it?

It's because Costco shopping is an adventure, with secret branding, tasty samples around every corner, and prices so low that common sense triggers a deeply ingrained buyer's impulse. However, that doesn't have to mean endless tuna sandwiches or gorging on 3-pound bags of tortilla chips. Even a single-person household comes out ahead with some forethought and portion planning, bypassing the potential for food waste or buyer's regret.

There are some very good things and relatively bad things for a single person to buy at Costco. It all comes down to quantities, shelf life, your cooking skills, and the versatility of those products you're itching to take home. Will those fresh bulk-bakery items, 10-pound bags of apples, or family-sized trays of steaks work in more than one dish, and are you creative enough to sufficiently utilize what's perching so prettily (and largely) in your fridge or pantry? Here are some insights on single-person Costco shopping, and which products work — or don't.