Does Protein Powder Actually Expire?

Perhaps your quest to increase your daily protein intake got thwarted, and your well-meaning intentions to sneak scoops of protein powder into your fruit smoothies or bowls of oatmeal have been forgotten. The date printed on the package of protein stashed in your cupboard is near, and you're wondering if the powder is safe to consume. Well, it depends.

Protein powders often have other ingredients added to extend the life of the product, even up to two years. (If you see a yearslong gap between the date of production and the time by which the protein should be consumed, the protein probably has additives added to the formula.) Luckily, dried pantry staples like protein powder are unlikely to make you sick, so if you do discover you've ingested protein power with an expired date, you may be in the clear. Just pick up a new supply the next time you're at the store.