The 3 Kitchen Staples Costco Shoppers Highly Recommend

When pondering the best Costco products, you seldom think of parchment paper, foil, or plastic wrap. They seem almost too basic to bring up, but you'd be surprised by how many shoppers find these three worthy of mention — specifically, the Costco versions, not just any old grocery store offering, and their reasons will make you want to grab some for yourself.

Durability was a huge factor behind recommending each of these kitchen staples. The thing with Costco's plastic wrap, foil, and parchment paper is that they come in industrial size. One roll of foil can be 1000 square feet, so you can expect it to last for a long time — 2,353 days in the case of one Redditor, who shared the last of their foil in a post. This makes Costco's foil paper all the more desirable; when you're seconds away from shoving your hearty hamburger casserole into the oven, the last thing you need is to suddenly run out of foil for the cover.

The same applies to Costco's parchment paper. As another Reddit user put it, "Downside is that it'll last forever if you don't cook a lot or find creative ways to use it." We can agree that it's hardly a downside. And as for the plastic wrap, it once "lasted thru 2 marriages, 2 dogs, 3 moves;" now that's endurance — if the longevity of that Redditor's marriages is anything to go by.