Keep Parchment Paper Flat In Your Bamboo Steamer With Clothespins

Bamboo steamers are a culinary marvel, perfect for creating delicious, healthy dishes that capture the essence of Asian cuisine. But to ensure a seamless steaming experience, it's essential to know how to secure parchment paper inside a bamboo steamer; you don't want it to curl up during the steaming process, potentially nudging your food out of alignment or ruining the finish on dishes with a stickier texture. Fortunately, keeping the parchment in place is as simple as using bamboo clips or clothespins to hold it to the sides of the basket, similar to how you might pin it back with magnets.

After cutting a piece of parchment paper to fit your bamboo steamer basket's base, gently press it into the basket's interior. Ensure that the paper is pressed into the edges enough to stay put. For that extra security, pin it in place inside your steamer with bamboo paper clips or clothespins — simply attach the clips to the overhanging edges of the parchment paper, ensuring a firm hold.

While bamboo clips are the more traditional option for securing parchment to the edges of the basket, depending on the size of your bamboo steamer, you may need to use clothespins to secure the parchment effectively. Space them evenly around the edge of the basket to distribute the tension evenly. With your parchment paper securely fastened, you're ready to steam your favorite dishes with confidence.