6 Most Unusual Free Samples Ever Given Out At Costco

The world is filled with unique types of honey, but none as trendy — or expensive — as Manuka honey. The reason why this honey is so pricey is because of its supposed health benefits. Manuka honey has been used as wound healer for centuries, and has been noted for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. When the Costco lovers of Reddit claimed to see the valuable honey variety on the warehouse store's shelves, it came as something of a surprise because of the rarity of the product in most stores. Of course, "rare" often translates to "expensive." So the fact that Costco has given out free samples of Manuka honey is nothing short of a flat-out shock. "[I was] surprised [that] one day they were giving out samples of the Manuka honey," one person wrote. "[I] had to try it."

Manuka honey seems to be a rare enough sighting at the sample tables that we're not sure how it was served. It's possible it was scooped into little spoons so customers could eat it plain, or maybe it was added to yogurt or toast. Either way, the expensive type of honey should be enjoyed in moderation, which makes it the ideal Costco sample. It's tasty, unusual, and definitely memorable. There's no denying the fact that generic honey is more affordable, so when free Manuka honey samples pop up in your Costco, you should give them a taste. You may never have another opportunity.