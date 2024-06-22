This Costco Free Sample Had Shoppers Dumbfounded

Who doesn't love a little snack while shopping? Particularly if you've been wandering the aisles of Costco hunting for their well-known kitchen staples or great bargains on meat — it's easy to work up an appetite. We all love a sample at Costco, but let's just admit some of the bite-sized treats are more appealing than others. A roll of toilet paper, a vitamin C gummy, or an edamame skewered on a toothpick might be easy to walk on by, but shoppers in Los Angeles let us know on the r/Costco subreddit they were treated to a sample everyone that suits just about everyone — water.

Now, this was no ordinary bottled water. The sample in question was alkaline water, one of the trending versions of the molecule of life. Leave it to Costco to bring shots of wellness water samples to the masses. Of course, in LA, you can also consult with your local water sommelier when you're out for dinner, so why wouldn't Costco offer a taste?