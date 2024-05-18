11 Best-Value Cuts Of Meat To Buy At Costco

When it comes to your weekly grocery haul, protein is one of the biggest pain points for your budget. As an essential part of any omnivore's meal-prep routine, meats like beef, chicken, lamb, and pork have always been among the most costly items on store shelves — and even more so in these inflation-weary times. With grill season now heating up, those woes are going to get more stressful as shoppers look for ways to buy popular meats in bulk.

Luckily, Costco's got us covered. The big-box chain is known for offering money-saving bulk purchases, and Costco's meat department is home to some of the store's best deals. One of the top Costco shopping hacks is to scoop up multi-pound portions of protein at wallet-friendly prices before freezing it for later use, like at a neighborhood block party or backyard barbecue. The key tip for freezing large quantities of meat is portion control. Simply divide your meats into individual portions, vacuum-seal them (don't forget to label and date the package), and freeze until ready for use. Talk about a time and money saver.

Even with Costco's budget-friendly pricing, some cuts of meat are of better value than others. We scoured the aisles of our local store to find the best deals, so all you have to do is pick out your favorites. Keep these best-value cuts of meat in mind during your next Costco run — your wallet will thank you.