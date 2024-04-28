How Long You Should Cook Oxtail Soup For Meat That Falls Off The Bone

Oxtail is one of the best cuts of meat for braising, but there's an essential first step before it goes into the pot. To caramelize the outside and lock in meaty flavor, sear the oxtails first in a pan for a few minutes until browned on all sides, just like when you braise other meats. Next task is to remove the oxtails and soften the rest of the ingredients, then add the broth and oxtails back to the pot. To ensure the oxtail becomes tender, the stew should go in the oven heated at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours.

You'll know the soup or stew is ready when the oxtail meat is falling off the bones. If the meat isn't that tender, it might need a little more cooking. Also use a thermometer to check the internal temperature which should be at 145 degrees Fahrenheit when it's fully cooked. As for those bones that have given the broth much of its flavor, you can pull the meat off them and shred it, discarding the bones, or keep everything intact so everyone can pick the meat off themselves — and clean the bones to their liking.

If you're after a silky soup, some recipes suggest straining the liquid before adding the shredded meat back in. You could even refrigerate the liquid until the fat solidifies, then discard that fat before reheating the soup slowly with the shredded beef.