The Best Method For Cooking Pork Loin Roast For Optimal Flavor

The best method for cooking pork loin roast is a two-pronged browning and slow-cooking technique that, when adhered to, results in a crisp, well-seasoned outer crust and a tender, light pink center. Far from basic, this juicy back cut is perfectly paired with a generous portion of fresh veggies, such as grilled asparagus or blistered green beans, and a heaping mound of gravy-laden mashed potatoes for a meal to quench any appetite.

Pork loin roast comes from the same primal cut as pork tenderloin but should not be confused or conflated with its sister cut, as their sub-primal characteristics make them distinctly different. Most noticeable is in their appearance. Pork loin roast is upper-back meat — wide and chunky, similar to a beef roast (weighing two to five pounds), and is usually lighter in color (even more so once cooked).

Conversely, pork tenderloin is a boneless, delicately tender cut (considered the filet mignon of the pig). Long and skinny, it's carved from just beneath the loin roast, toward the rear, along the spine. Much the way a chicken tenderloin lays beneath the breast meat, pork tenderloin lays on the underside of a pork loin roast. It's darker in color and has very little fat, usually weighing in at about 1 to 2 pounds. While pork loin roast has a rind of white fat, pork tenderloin has a thin membrane of elastin called "silver skin" that must be removed. But take heed, because these cuts are lower in fat, they can dry out easily if not cooked properly.