16 Best Uses For Almond Butter

Some ingredients work equally well as the star of a dish or as a supporting actor. Almond butter is a prime example, with its nutty earthy flavor and mildly sweet undertones. It comes salted or unsalted and flavored or plain, with a consistency ranging from smooth and creamy to thick and even grainy. While the specifics will vary depending on the brand of almond butter you buy, an element of richness is common.

Almond is a good place to start if you're used to peanut butter and haven't yet ventured into the world of diverse nut butters. It's the most widespread alternative to peanut, and the flavor overlaps enough to satisfy any hesitant tasters. Almond butter works just as well in sweet as in savory recipes, and its richness provides yet another layer of depth and complexity to a dish.

We've compiled our favorite ways of using almond butter to inspire you to pick up a jar and try it yourself. From a simple dollop blended into a smoothie to baked goods, sauces, and soups, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this savory ingredient.