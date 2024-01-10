16 Best Uses For Almond Butter
Some ingredients work equally well as the star of a dish or as a supporting actor. Almond butter is a prime example, with its nutty earthy flavor and mildly sweet undertones. It comes salted or unsalted and flavored or plain, with a consistency ranging from smooth and creamy to thick and even grainy. While the specifics will vary depending on the brand of almond butter you buy, an element of richness is common.
Almond is a good place to start if you're used to peanut butter and haven't yet ventured into the world of diverse nut butters. It's the most widespread alternative to peanut, and the flavor overlaps enough to satisfy any hesitant tasters. Almond butter works just as well in sweet as in savory recipes, and its richness provides yet another layer of depth and complexity to a dish.
We've compiled our favorite ways of using almond butter to inspire you to pick up a jar and try it yourself. From a simple dollop blended into a smoothie to baked goods, sauces, and soups, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this savory ingredient.
1. Stews/Curries
Whether you're hungry for a meat-heavy meal or looking to load up on vegetables, there's a stew or curry recipe that will satisfy your needs. Considering its thick consistency and complex nutty flavors, it's no surprise that almond butter is an excellent component to include. It's not such a far-fetched idea either; several stews and curries incorporate peanut butter or ground nuts.
You'll want to double-check that your almond butter is unsweetened before adding a heaping scoop to a savory curry. You don't need lots of it either — just a dollop or two can make a noteworthy difference and introduce richness to your dish. Of course, if you want to infuse more nutty flavors, simply increase the quantity and taste as you cook.
If you're going for a vegetarian dish, almond butter pairs well with red lentils and squash or sweet potato. Try adding it to a stew with either (or both) ingredients, as well as a hearty leafy green. Incorporate coconut milk to load up on the creamy factor and Indian curry spices for a boost of flavor, and add other vegetables like bell peppers and tomatoes. Alternatively, make it a meaty dish with beef or chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots, and chopped coriander.
2. Dips
A great dip can be the star of the show, and almond butter offers a versatile selection to choose from. Whether you want a sweet and creamy dip for dunking fruit (sliced apples make an excellent match) and cookies, or a savory option to serve with chips or crudites, just start with almond butter.
For a dessert vibe, you can use sweetened or even flavored almond butter. Otherwise, just sweeten it yourself with maple syrup or honey; liquid sweeteners will blend in better than granulated sugar (though powdered sugar works too). From there, you can customize the dip as you please. Consider adding plain or vanilla yogurt, coconut milk, or your milk of choice to create an optimal texture. Then, add cocoa powder or mini chocolate chips for a chocolatey touch. Cinnamon and almond butter make a stellar pair, and a pinch of sea salt at the end brings a pleasant contrast.
For a salty dip, consider substituting almond butter for tahini in your favorite hummus recipe. It adds a nuttier and richer element to the chickpea dip, making it perfect for scooping with sliced carrots, celery, and cucumber. Try it with corn chips for a nourishing snack to tide you over until your next meal. Or opt for a fun twist with a red curry almond butter dip that will inspire you to eat all of your vegetables.
3. Smoothies
If you're used to adding peanut butter to your smoothie, swap in almond butter for a delicious and nutritious option. It pairs well with fruity, green, and dessert smoothies, so it's all about adding the ingredients you love. A ginger cinnamon pear smoothie recipe adds zing and a spiced flavor profile, with loads of creaminess thanks to the banana and yogurt. Sip it in the morning for an invigorating start or top it with whipped cream for a sweet afternoon treat.
For a unique take, try a refreshing vanilla fig smoothie that's packed with spiced flavors and sweet notes. Greek yogurt, almond milk and butter, dried and fresh figs, assorted spices, and maple syrup make it an impressive drink to fuel your day. For a decidedly decadent touch, blend a frozen banana with milk, almond butter, cocoa powder (or chocolate protein powder), and add shaved chocolate on top to garnish.
4. Swirls
There's nothing like a nutty touch to round out a baked loaf or a batch of brownies. Sprinkling walnuts into your brownie batter or topping a loaf of banana bread with crushed pecans is one way to bring this element. For a smoother option that blends right into every bite, almond butter is the way to go.
Chocolate and almond butter are a natural match, which makes it an excellent add-in for brownies. Stir it fully into the batter or add a marbled effect by dolloping almond butter over the brownies in a pan and using a toothpick to swirl it throughout. Try this with blondies or oatmeal squares for a tasty alternative. Naturally, banana bread will benefit from this nutty addition as well. Lightly swirl almond butter into the batter before transferring it into the pan, and add a few more dollops for an extra nutty taste. Stick to banana and almond or toss in some chocolate chips for a welcome kick of chocolate.
5. Sandwich spreads
Almond butter-based dips can be used as a spread for a sandwich, but it doesn't even have to be that complicated. Plain almond butter is already a great pairing with plenty of sandwich ingredients, whether you're going in a sweet or savory direction.
For starters, a grilled almond butter and jelly sandwich should be first on your list of experiments. Consider it an elevated version of a traditional PB&J, with a deliciously rich twist. Pick your favorite jelly or try apricot jam with extra chopped dried apricots. Garnish with a drizzle of honey and flaky sea salt for a seriously grown-up take on the childhood favorite. For a sweet treat, scatter pieces of dark chocolate over an almond butter layer and sprinkle pomegranate seeds, raspberries, or chopped strawberries to add a fruity touch.
Elvis Presley was known for his peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, and we're sure he'd appreciate the almond butter version too. Drizzle maple syrup to bring out the notes of maple smoked bacon to tie it all together. Other fun pairings could include a grilled cheese sandwich with apples and almond butter — not too dissimilar from the makings of a cheeseboard. Finally, if you want a vegetarian lunch option, tofu or tempeh make a great complement.
6. Sauces
Much like peanut sauce pairs well with foods like dumplings and noodles, almond sauce can be just as delicious. You might want to try this alternative due to allergies or a preference for almonds, but either way, you'll love the result. Almond butter offers a slightly milder flavor profile that pairs well with similar ingredients. Try a simple grilled chicken satay recipe, swapping the standard peanut side sauce for an almond butter base. Add chili, fish sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and lime juice for a zesty sauce to enhance the grilled chicken.
Mexican mole is known for its extensive list of ingredients, and there's no reason why almond butter can't be included. Try a simple shortcut mole sauce recipe by simmering broth, chipotle peppers, cocoa, raisins, almond butter, and assorted spices in a saucepan. Then blend everything to make a rich and unctuous sauce to pour over chicken or pork.
7. Baked goods
Almond butter makes a great match for baked goods due its flavor and textural properties. With its mildly sweet, earthy, and nutty profile, it pairs well with many ingredients, such as chocolate, vanilla, pumpkin, and spices.
You could incorporate almond flour as well for an almond-heavy note, or just use the nut butter as an extra. For example, this vegan gluten-free almond crinkle cookies recipe combines almond butter, almond flour, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, cacao powder, and powdered sugar to make delicious cookies that hover in brownie territory.
Meanwhile, Oreo lovers will love making easy Oreo balls with the classic cookies, almond butter, melted chocolate, and sprinkles. Or, for a cookie recipe that you can feel good about serving at breakfast, try five-ingredient pumpkin cookies, with almond butter, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, oats, and pumpkin spice. Add some mini chocolate chips for an extra sweet kick to complement the almond butter.
8. Granola/Granola bars
The great part about making your own granola or granola bars is that you get to include all your favorite ingredients and leave out anything undesirable. Although sliced almonds often feature in commercial granola, it's not as common to find almond butter as a component.
Whip up an easy keto granola recipe by whisking almond butter, egg whites, and vanilla together and stirring it into a bowl of chopped almonds, hazelnuts, shredded coconut, assorted seeds, spices, and sweetener. Bake everything in the oven and you'll end up with delightful clusters of seeds and nuts in a rich almond butter coating. Or try something more traditional with oats, almond butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, chopped almonds, and cinnamon.
Almond butter is a great ingredient for granola bars too, as it adds a nutritious kick while binding the various elements into a sticky mass. Try a no-bake bar recipe with oats, almond butter, dates, honey, assorted nuts, and chocolate chips. The hearty mix will satiate you until your next meal.
9. Oatmeal/Overnight oats
In a similar vein, adding a dollop of almond butter to a nourishing bowl of oats is a great way to boost your energy. Whether you enjoy a warm bowl of oatmeal to start the day or prep overnight oats the night before and serve them cold in the morning, don't skip the almond butter.
Just a simple scoop of almond butter stirred into hot oatmeal is enough to infuse it with a nutty flavor and layer of depth, or you can stir it in while the oats finish cooking. Chop some almonds in for a crunchy note, or swirl in a spoonful of jam for a sweet take. Cocoa powder, maple syrup, and almond butter all make for a breakfast treat, and sliced bananas or fresh berries are an obvious bonus.
Meanwhile, if you want a chilled morning meal, combine mashed banana, almond milk, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, oats, and strawberries in a container and refrigerate the mixture overnight. When you're ready to dig in, add a dollop of almond butter and extra fruit to garnish.
10. Salad dressings
Salad dressing doesn't have to be limited to the same old options you've been using forever. While vinegar and olive oil make a solid pair, there's more flavor potential to be had. Not to mention, a salad doesn't just have to be a bowl of leafy greens. Whether you're making a grain salad with roasted vegetables or shaving cabbage for a tofu bowl with slaw, almond butter can make an excellent accompaniment.
Choose the other ingredients to complement the main items in the salad. For example, you could make a balsamic almond butter dressing by combining those elements with maple syrup, grainy mustard, olive oil, and salt to make a versatile seasoning. Or lean into Asian flavors by whisking almond butter, lime juice, soy sauce, miso, ginger, garlic, and sriracha. Regardless of the other components, almond butter will give your salad dressing an extra creamy consistency and add richness to a basic bowl of veggies.
11. Soups
Although it can be used in a wide variety of soups, if you're looking for a shortcut ingredient for creamy vegan soup, then a jar of almond butter will come in handy. Aside from improving the texture, it also adds a boost of protein to bulk up a vegetable soup.
If you're going the veggie route, then squash, sweet potato, and red lentils lend themselves well to the earthy flavor of almond butter. A hearty chicken soup with sweet potato and greens would work well with the addition of almond butter, too. For a zesty touch to balance out the nutty flavors, consider incorporating freshly grated ginger.
Whisk the almond butter with some stock before combining it with the soup in the saucepan to simmer. This will help it blend better for an extra smooth bite. Once the soup is ready, garnish it with thinly sliced almonds for an added crunch.
12. Truffles/Cups
Reese's peanut butter cups are a sweet and salty favorite for many people, but the elevated version of the treat contains almond butter. While some brands sell the product, it's a fun recipe to recreate at home. Use melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, and maple syrup for the chocolate base. Pour the mixture into lined muffin tins, add a dollop of almond butter, and then pour more chocolate over top to cover. Chill the cups until they set and enjoy the delicious pairing of almond butter and chocolate.
Meanwhile, you can use a similar combination of ingredients to make almond butter truffles. Melt chocolate chips, almond butter, coconut oil, and coconut milk until you have a smooth texture. Let it firm up at room temperature or in the fridge, then scoop up a small mass, shape it into a ball, and roll it in cocoa powder or your favorite garnish.
13. Loaded baked sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes can take on so many different forms, but we're especially fond of eating them baked and loaded with goodies. Much like a loaded baked potato, sweet potatoes can be the foundation of a simple and hearty meal. While you can use similar ingredients to top the sweet spud, it pairs well with earthy and nutty flavors, such as those in almond butter. As the sweet potato bakes, its sweetness is amplified, offering a delightful contrast with caramelized notes.
Almond butter can be incorporated into a sweet or salty dish, depending on the accompaniments. Ingredients like chickpeas, wilted spinach, tempeh, and mushrooms are all great candidates for a savory meal. On the flip side, add sliced banana, a drizzle of chocolate, and cinnamon for a decidedly sweeter take. The savory rendition makes a great weeknight dinner, whereas a sweeter one could double for breakfast or as a delicious afternoon treat.
14. Stir-fries
Considering its savory flavor and creamy consistency, almond butter makes a great addition to a quick stir-fry dinner. Start by prepping a sauce that can double as a marinade. Whisk almond butter with other ingredients to achieve your desired flavor profile. You'll need some liquid ingredients like soy sauce and oil, while grated ginger or minced garlic will infuse the mixture with yet more flavor. Lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, or sriracha are other options to create a delicious meal.
Use the almond butter-based sauce as a marinade for the protein, letting it soak up the taste before stir-frying it to brown. Chicken, tofu, tempeh, and even beef or shrimp make a good match for almond butter. Stir-fry your choice of veggies, then combine everything in the pan, drizzling more sauce to double up on flavor. Finish the dish off with a sprinkling of slivered almonds to bring out the nutty notes and add a crunchy feature. Finally, serve the stir-fry with steamed rice or toss some noodles with the sauce for extra flavor.
15. Coffees/Lattes
If your go-to coffee shop order is restricted to a shot of espresso or a black drip coffee, it's worth stepping outside of your comfort zone to try a nutty treat. Incorporating almond butter into a coffee drink or latte is a surefire way to get your caffeine buzz with a side of goodness. Some people have taken to adding butter or oil to their coffee for health benefits, and you can create a creamy almond butter keto coffee with that concept in mind.
Brew a cup of coffee and blend it with almond butter, ghee, and MCT oil if desired. You'll get an instant energy boost and a frothy sip, all in one. If you're looking for a beverage with a bit more pizzazz, add a drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of cinnamon to enhance the flavor. Add milk or cream to increase the creamy texture — and for the ultimate treat, top it with whipped cream, too.
16. Frosting
Almond butter frosting might sound unusual in a world of chocolate- and vanilla-topped cakes, but it's well worth the experimentation. For starters, if you don't like overly sweet frosting, the nutty notes help balance out the flavor for a more rounded result. It's not that far off from peanut butter frosting, though the milder flavor profile makes it more versatile.
To make almond buttercream frosting, start by whipping butter until it's fluffy. Then whip in almost equal parts almond butter, followed by a touch of molasses, vanilla, and powdered sugar to finish. Alternatively, you can make a basic frosting by mixing almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and cocoa powder for a chocolatey note, adding milk to thin it out if necessary.
Almond butter frosting pairs well with fruit cakes (think strawberry or banana and cream), as well as decadent chocolate desserts. If you're looking for a quick way to elevate a simple white cake, almond butter frosting will do the trick. To complete the effect, garnish the top of the cake with shaved almonds.