Costco's 'Treasure-Hunt' Shopping Style Is Not Fun, It's Infuriating

After surviving the blood sport that is parking at Costco, I want nothing more than to rush in, grab the items on my shopping list, and check out as fast as possible — especially when I'm there on a busy weekend. Once I've flashed my membership card, I navigate my cart around meandering shoppers to the locations where the warehouse usually stocks the items I need. And thankfully, some products don't change position at Costco, like the yummy rotisserie chicken, the meat and fish departments, and the refrigerated dairy section. But of course, there are always a couple items on my list that have vanished from where they had been on my last visit. You might think that the granola I usually buy would be in the cereal section, but nope, it's been moved to the chips and snacks aisle. And, ironically, my favorite gluten-free treats were shifted over to the bread aisle.

I'm not alone in my confusion and frustration. You can find a smorgasbord of shopper complaints on social media: customers rants about all kinds of nonsensical arrangements, from finding baby diapers in the soda section to a preferred brand of cat litter relocated out of the pet aisle. But as maddening as it is, hunting for something is exactly what Costco wants us to do. Costco constantly moves stock around to make room for new or marked-down items, which it advertises as "this week's Treasure Hunt." These so-called treasure hunts are supposed to be fun, but after 20 minutes of searching for mixed nuts, I have to restrain myself from kicking down the wall of toilet paper in retaliation. Quite frankly, I'm over it. Unfortunately though, there's little that us irritated shoppers can do, because Costco apparently has no intention of changing its infuriating marketing scheme.