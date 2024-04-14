8 Rao's Homemade Jarred Pasta Sauces, Ranked

It's all about the sauce. Pasta, pizza, life — you name it. After all, the sauce is what gives a bowl of rigatoni its edge. Rao's Homemade is one of the most reputable and high-ranking pasta brands out there because of its flavor, consistency, and tantalizing aroma. It all started at the Rao family's New York Italian restaurant, which began bottling and selling its sauces directly to consumers. Now, you can find Rao's in many grocery stores, and it's quickly become a go-to brand for authentic Italian sauce. But which Rao's sauces are the best?

I tasted some of Rao's most popular jarred sauces and, after careful consideration, ranked them from worst to best. To do so, I heated each sauce and tried it both plain and on whole wheat penne pasta, all back to back, for the clearest possible comparison. I judged the sauces based on their taste, texture, freshness, and whether or not I would buy each one again. This list may just lead you to purchase one of these key components for your next go-to dinner.

