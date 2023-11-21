The Clever Reason Costco Is Constantly Moving Products Around

A quick trip to Costco is never quite the same as any trip you've made in the past. The item location you were sure of has most likely changed, leaving you to circle the aisle with your giant cart, hunting. Meanwhile, you're likely to see a new product, or maybe one you'd loved and forgotten about, and oh, hey — holiday decor! This situation is not the result of shelf stocking gone wild, it's a deliberate strategy employed by Costco designed to expose you to more items during your shopping trip.

Gazing upward, you'll observe a lack of signs in the aisles, and there are no maps or directions to guide your way through the maze of products. Costco's approach is intentional: Encourage shoppers to meander through the aisles to scan the shelves, stumbling upon unexpected treasures that might find their way into their carts, ultimately boosting their total spent amount and potentially finding a new favorite item.