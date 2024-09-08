12 Mistakes You're Making When Shopping At Costco

Once people start shopping at Costco, their entire way of buying food and supplies seems to change. While there are plenty of deals and exceptional offers available, it's important to know some of the common mistakes people make at Costco to guarantee that you're getting your money's worth. Just because the warehouse flaunts discounted prices and goods packaged in large volumes, that doesn't mean it's always the best deal around.

Perhaps you're missing out with your membership level, or failing to notice all of the additional discounts available. You might find yourself overbuying simply because a price offers a good value, when in reality you can't properly store all that food or get through the stocks of supplies. And let's not get started on showing up at Costco without a clear idea of what you need.

We've assembled a list of some of the most common mistakes people make when shopping at Costco to ensure that you avoid wasting money. With these insider tips and tricks, you'll be able to avoid pricy pitfalls and have a successful shopping trip.