How To Save Money Buying Groceries From Costco

Buying items in bulk can significantly lower the price per item. As an example, a 24-pack of Charmin Mega XL Ultra Soft toilet paper retails for $39.99 at Target ($1.66 per roll), while a 30-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft costs $33.99 at Costco ($1.13 per roll). That's a savings of more than 50 cents per roll when you purchase from Costco. These prices may vary slightly based on location, but you'll likely find a similar price difference between Costco and non-warehouse retailers.

The problem, however, is that buying items in bulk sometimes requires a larger investment upfront, which isn't always within the monthly grocery budget. Sure, buying 5 pounds of Kirkland Mexican Style Blend Cheese for $17 at Costco is 16 cents cheaper per ounce compared to an 8-ounce bag of Kraft Mexican Style Four Cheese Blend Shredded Cheese for $2.98 from Walmart. However, you would have to pay $17 for cheese up front. Plus, if you don't go through a specific product quickly enough, it could sit on the shelf collecting dust — or even expire before you get to use it.

Fortunately, there is a way to avoid these potential pitfalls while still taking advantage of the bulk pricing available when shopping at Costco. Coordinate with a friend or neighbor who could also benefit from the lower cost and split the item with them. This way, you can each get the benefits without forking out a big sum or having too much of any one item on hand.

