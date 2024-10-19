Costco Vs Whole Foods: The Difference Between Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens

Let's do a price comparison first. As you can imagine, Costco, known for its exclusive, wholesale deals, had the more affordable bird at $5 for 3 pounds. Whole Foods, known for its higher-end organic options, did not offer such a steal. At Whole Foods, the Organic rotisserie chicken was priced at $6.28 per pound — well over 3 times the cost of a Costco chicken, though prices are subject to change.

Next, let's look at size. Costco guarantees a 3-pound chicken with its $5-for-3-pounds deal. That's a lot of poultry the could feed a whole family or more. The rotisserie chickens at Whole Foods tend to be smaller at between 1-2 pounds.

The other varying factor is the ingredient list. This is where Whole Foods, understandably, shines. Costco's Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken comes with a handful of unrecognizable ingredients, including hydrolyzed casein, sodium phosphates, and monoglycerides, and diglycerides. The Whole Foods chicken has just three ingredients: Chicken, salt, and pepper. It also comes with an organic certification and is deemed low sodium amongst other diet-friendly factors.

Finally, we come to taste. Ultimately, it's all about what you want to get from your rotisserie chicken. Because Costco offers a bigger chicken, it tends to be juicier and more flavorful due to injected additives. Whole Foods, on the other hand, keeps the ingredients simple but struggles to hit the moisture and flavor of the Costco chicken.