What Happens To Costco Rotisserie Chickens That Exceed The 2-Hour Shelf Life

Anyone who doesn't like rotisserie chicken has probably never had the pleasure of digging into a beautifully bronzed bird from Costco. One of their most iconic offerings, Costco's rotisserie chickens have somewhat of a cult following, and for good reason. Not only are they seasoned to perfection, the whole chickens are also incredibly succulent, and boast the modest price tag of just $4.99. Their other calling card, of course, is that they're always fresh. In fact, no bird sits on a shelf for more than two hours. Naturally, this begs the question, what exactly happens to all of those unsold rotisserie chickens once they exceed their time stamp?

Contrary to what you might have thought, unsold chicken isn't tossed into the bin. Instead, it's actually repurposed. In fact, Costco explains that all of the meat from leftover rotisserie chickens is used to make an assortment of chicken-based goodies found at their deli counter. After bits of skin and bones are removed, it's chopped or shredded into numerous prepared foods, which are then kept safely refrigerated until they're sold.

As for which items are typically crafted with rotisserie chicken, anything from soups to salads to pot pies are a possibility. Additionally, even kits like an enchilada bake can feature flavorful pieces of rotisserie chicken. However, exact offerings (as well as repurposing procedures) can vary based on the Costco location.