The Costco Policy That Has You Covered When You Miss A Sale

So, you snagged something at Costco, but then — boom — the price drops just a few days later. Don't panic! Costco's got you covered with their price adjustment policy. While they don't price match with other stores, they'll happily refund you the difference if their price on an item drops within 30 days of purchase.

How do you get that sweet refund? If you shopped on their website, all you have to do is submit a quick request online to get that price difference refunded. It's that easy and can be done directly from your member account. If you made your purchase in-store, here's where it gets a little tricky. Some Costco locations will offer the same policy for warehouse purchases, but you'll need to stop by the membership counter where you bought the specific item and ask about it to be sure. Just show them your receipt, and they'll help you out.

This is an awesome perk that helps make sure you're getting the best deal even after you've already checked out. It's totally worth keeping an eye on the prices of your recent purchases — whether it's the latest electronics or a jumbo pack of socks — because Costco is not about making you feel like you missed out.

