The Nifty Website That Lets You In On Costco's Bargains Early
When it comes to shopping at Costco, most members are there to make the most of the store's deals to maximize savings. But what about when you don't get to Costco every week? Chances are, you've seen great sales or lower prices on some products come and go by shopping too early or late. As it turns out, the savviest Costco shoppers are scouring a website, Slickdeals, that gives them a heads-up on when the best deals are going to appear in stores.
On Slickdeals, visitors will find all of the upcoming price drops listed around two weeks in advance. Some deals, however, might be shared even earlier. While the website is great for knowing what deals are coming up in stores, it also allows you to compare and contrast products and deals ahead of your shopping trip. The website is perfect for those hoping to save time and avoid the store's dreaded "treasure-hunt" shopping style. You can even browse ranked weekly Costco deals to find the best ones faster.
What you'll find on Slickdeals
The upcoming deals and discounted items at Costco that appear on Slickdeals range from big-ticket items like televisions, electronics, and Japanese Wagyu to clothing, diapers, and bratwurst. It's worth noting, however, that the website is community-based. That means you can add a deal you spot at your local Costco store as well as sign up for deals. Not all stores will have the same deals, just as some products vary in availability between Costco locations. Furthermore, the price of items might be different between locations as well.
While there are other ways to determine you are getting the best deal at Costco — such as buying items with a price that ends in $0.97 — using Slickdeals is ideal for planners and shopping list makers. It's also a great way to avoid Costco shopping mistakes while stocking up. But if you're still worried about missing the best deals at your nearest location, you can always use Instacart to check-in on what's available.