Here's How To Peruse Costco's Products Without Ever Visiting The Store

Costco is not your typical grocery store. There's only a little bit of rhyme and reason to where items are located, and unless you're shopping for the wholesaler's iconic, delicious, and salt-laden rotisserie chicken, you should never assume an item will be where you saw it last time. Whether you love or hate Costco's "treasure hunt" style shopping experience, it is very intentional: The goal is to get shoppers into the store and encourage (some might say force) people to peruse as they try to stick to their diligently-curated grocery lists amongst the ever-changing product landscape. The frequent changeover and relocation of products can make it tricky to even make a list in the first place, but luckily we've got a hack: Instacart.

That's right, all you need is an Instacart account — no, you don't have to pay for an Instacart Plus membership — and you can browse what's in-store at your local Costco without ever leaving your house. This is the perfect way to find out if your favorite items are in stock before you make the trek — and the app can even serve as a handy list as you gather the items in-store. There is one catch, though. Depending on where you are located, you may not be able to see your local Costco's liquor offerings online. For example, the author wasn't able to see any beer, wine, or liquor options on Instacart for a Costco in Colorado, but could virtually browse the alcohol aisles of a store in Massachusetts.