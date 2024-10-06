Here's How To Peruse Costco's Products Without Ever Visiting The Store
Costco is not your typical grocery store. There's only a little bit of rhyme and reason to where items are located, and unless you're shopping for the wholesaler's iconic, delicious, and salt-laden rotisserie chicken, you should never assume an item will be where you saw it last time. Whether you love or hate Costco's "treasure hunt" style shopping experience, it is very intentional: The goal is to get shoppers into the store and encourage (some might say force) people to peruse as they try to stick to their diligently-curated grocery lists amongst the ever-changing product landscape. The frequent changeover and relocation of products can make it tricky to even make a list in the first place, but luckily we've got a hack: Instacart.
That's right, all you need is an Instacart account — no, you don't have to pay for an Instacart Plus membership — and you can browse what's in-store at your local Costco without ever leaving your house. This is the perfect way to find out if your favorite items are in stock before you make the trek — and the app can even serve as a handy list as you gather the items in-store. There is one catch, though. Depending on where you are located, you may not be able to see your local Costco's liquor offerings online. For example, the author wasn't able to see any beer, wine, or liquor options on Instacart for a Costco in Colorado, but could virtually browse the alcohol aisles of a store in Massachusetts.
What about the Costco app?
Let's face it: Unless you're buying a fridge or getting a deal on a vacation, Costco is not an online business. Is it because they missed the tech boom? Because they'd rather make you go to the store? Or because their inventory changes so frequently that it would be hard to keep up with hundreds of locations across eight countries? We may never know. What we do know is that Costco's online presence is limited. Both the brand's website and mobile app fail to include popular Costco food court items or fresh in-store goods (think steaks, cakes, and croissants).
Sure, you can place orders for same-day delivery, but clicking that link on either the Costco app or website takes you to — you guessed it! — Instacart. The Costco app's value lies in its ability to see your past orders, track Executive Members' reward progress, and see local warehouse details like hours, gas prices, and special events. You can also view deals and savings all in one place, which is a little easier to navigate than Costco's emails and mailers.