Costco's Bulk Cases Of Soda May Not Be As Good A Deal As You Think

Aside from price, there are some other reasons why buying soda at Costco isn't always the best choice. First, those bulk cases are heavy and awkward to handle. A 24-can case can weigh up to 22 pounds! If you have a back injury or arthritis in your hands, hefting that flat of Coke without help isn't an easy task.

In addition, storing your bulk case of soda and drinking it while it's still at its best quality might be a challenge. Soda isn't really perishable, and is safe to drink even if expired, but it will eventually lose some of its taste and start to go flat. For optimal flavor and fizziness, drink diet sodas within three months after the best-by date on the package and consume regular sodas within nine months after the package date. Brand availability is another concern. Costco doesn't try to be all things to all customers; instead, it focuses on stocking items that sell well. Your favorite soda might never make it to the warehouse shelf.

There are still times when buying bulk cases of soda at Costco is a good idea. If you're pressed for time or if Costco's prices are lower than or close to your grocery store's sale price for the sodas you want, it makes sense to buy your drinks at Costco so you don't have to do another errand. Time is money, after all.