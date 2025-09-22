5 Costco Kirkland Signature Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

Olive oil, an ancient Mediterranean food staple long used to enhance the pleasures of food, is far from a one-note ingredient. Depending on various factors, like the olive variety, growing region, method of extraction, and any further refinement or blending, it can range from delicate and floral to bold and peppery. A good olive oil can transform food — not just as a cooking medium, but as a finishing touch that brings brightness, depth, and complexity to the dish. This is why Martha Stewart advises you always have at least two different olive oils on hand — one for everyday cooking, and another for drizzling or dipping.

For this ranked roundup, I sampled all five Kirkland Signature olive oils available at my local Costco warehouse. Tasting them on their own (as well as with a piece of bread), and ranking each olive oil as a stand alone ingredient revealed nuances that often get lost in daily use — from color that hints at ripeness, to aroma that fills the glass, to viscosity or mouthfeel, and finally, to the intricate balance of flavors — grass, fruit, bitterness, nuttiness, and peppery spice — that lingers on the palate.

One clear star emerged from the lineup — but each olive oil brought something different to the table, so let's take a closer look at the differences and highlights of each one below.