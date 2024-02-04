Olive Oil Polenta Cake Recipe

"The best time to bake is when you have friends coming over," says recipe developer Alexander Roberts. "I love keeping an arsenal of ready-to-go quick bakes in my recipe files for last-minute visits or unexpected company." Roberts' latest recipe for olive oil polenta cakes fits perfectly into that category. "These take no time at all and they're just as cute as they are delicious," says Roberts.

Perhaps best known as the base of a savory porridge, polenta can also be used in cakes and other desserts. When used in baked goods, polenta provides a lightly sweet note of corn. Since it's gluten-free it will produce a more tender cake, allowing you to use less flour. The fruity, bright, and herbaceous flavors of olive oil pair excellently with citrus and polenta, resulting in a cake with subtle sweetness. When possible, it's best to use a higher-quality olive oil, which will always have more flavor.

To make these olive oil cakes, you can mix up a quick batter by hand — no mixer required. This is the perfect time to pull out your miniature Bundt pan if you have one in your kitchen. If you don't, no worries, you can just use a cupcake pan instead. Once the cakes are baked, let them cool briefly, then dip them in a powdered sugar glaze. Leave them to set for a few minutes and they're ready to be served with tea, coffee, or a thoughtfully-paired cocktail.