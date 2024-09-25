The Key Difference Between Single-Origin And Blended Olive Oil

If you've only just wrapped your head around whether you should be buying extra virgin olive, light olive oil, all-rounder oils, or separate finishing oils, we're about to add another consideration to your shopping list. Do you want a single-origin variety or a blended olive oil? The two are not quite opposites, but there is a difference in the taste, properties, and often price. Brands can often use confusing terminology to market their oils, so we're here to help make things a bit clearer.

A single-origin olive oil is made from olives harvested in a particular region, such as Liguria in Italy or Jaén in Spain. These regions may be known for certain flavor profiles or producing olives of a certain quality. Blended olive oil has a wider definition and is basically any olive oil that contains olives from different varietals, regions or countries. However, there's no difference to the way the oil is extracted from the olives, so you're just as likely to find a blended extra virgin olive oil as a single-origin one.

While some people would have you believe that single-origin olive oils are always superior in quality, it's more complicated than that. Both blended and single-origin olive oils can be excellent, provided that you buy from a reputable brand, and both should have a place in your pantry.