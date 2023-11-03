Knowing Where An Ingredient Comes From Will Help You Make The Most Of Its Flavor

The word "terroir" is typically used when talking about wine, but it applies to any food that comes from the earth (so, everything). "Terroir" comes from the French word for "land," but soil is only the beginning of the way the idiosyncratic minutiae of particular geographic regions can affect an ingredient.

To illustrate what we mean, take the case of the former Terroir Chocolate (now Sted), which features chocolates with subtle flavors specific to each region where the cocoa beans were produced. Kristin and Josh Mohagen launched this business after detecting notes of green pepper in a glass of wine during a tasting in Napa Valley. The grapes, it turned out, had been grown in a vineyard near a pepper field, and the crops imparted their flavor on the vino. For this reason, the Mohagens call terroir "a sense of place" (via ScienceNews), a definition that encompasses a more abstract and dimensional understanding of an ingredient as part of a larger landscape.

Terroir breaks down into four main components: climate, soil, topography, and surrounding plants. Impressionable produce like tomatoes, peaches, onions, green beans, potatoes, and more are affected by neighboring plants, insects, microbes, harvesting practices, and topographic elements like land elevation or the directional orientation of a particular hillside. It's a very "foodie" thing to care about, but it can also make a huge difference in your dishes.