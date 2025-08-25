Martha Stewart Needs You To Double Down On Your Olive Oil Options

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to be fully prepared with olive oil in the kitchen, you know Martha Stewart is the person to turn to. The legendary personality and author isn't just known for her taste and style, she's known as the consummate host, which means being perfectly prepared with everything you need to make the best recipes possible at the drop of a hat. And olive oil is one of the most essential items in your pantry. Used for cooking, making things like salad dressing, dipping, and drizzling over everything from fresh vegetables to roasted meat, there is probably no other kitchen staple besides salt that will get as much use from a home cook. And those wide variety of uses are exactly why Stewart knows you need choices when it comes to olive oil.

Answering questions for Deseret News, Stewart says you'll ideally need at least two bottles of olive oil in your kitchen. Why? Because affordable and more expensive extra virgin olive oils are best used in different applications. As she explains it, "an inexpensive one for cooking and a premium one for dishes that will showcase its nuanced flavor and aroma." Because olive oil loses some of its flavor when cooked, there is no reason to be using a pricey and complex olive oil when sautéing or baking. But when drizzled, you can taste every note, and the depth of fancier olive oil will really shine, while cheaper extra virgin olive oils will fall flat.