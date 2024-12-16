The Best Olive Oils For Dipping Bread, Ranked

Whether you've been to the Mediterranean or simply enjoy a snack of bread and olive oil stateside, you're bound to know by now that not all olive oil is created equal. In fact, Martha Stewart recommends having two olive oils on hand at any given time: one to cook with and one to use as a drizzle or dip. Creating a good, rich-bodied bottle of olive oil is an art that makers have been dedicating themselves to for generations. The result? A slew of impeccably crafted, decadent, unique olive oils that can awaken tastebuds you didn't even know you had.

Different olive oils will have different flavor profiles depending on the types of olives used, where they're grown, and when they're harvested. Olives that are pressed early in the ripening process will have a stronger, slightly bitter, more pungent, and peppery flavor profile, while flavor notes will mellow out to become more smooth and buttery as the olives ripen. How each farmer grows and harvests their olives will depend primarily on what flavor profile they're aiming for.

One of the simplest ways to enjoy olive oil's full flavor is by dipping some bread in it, but to enjoy that simple pleasure, you'll want a great olive oil. I rounded up some of the best olive oils on the market and tested each with bread to rank them based on flavor profile, potency, and purity of flavor.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.