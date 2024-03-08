Give Roasted Potatoes A Flavor Boost With Spice-Infused Olive Oil

If you've been infusing oils at home with kitchen scraps, it's time to bring your favorite steeped flavors to your next batch of roasted potatoes. The marriage of herby, seasoned oils with perfectly goldened potatoes is a match made in gastronomic heaven, and the simple recipe couldn't be easier to whip up in a flash. After sinking your teeth into a flavorful potato that is toothy, tasty, and tender to bite, you'll only wish you would have started trying this potato roasting technique sooner.

Instead of using your standard go-to cooking oil to bathe prepared potatoes before placing them into a hot oven to cook, reach for the bottles of infused oils you've stashed in your kitchen cupboards. Whether you've used garlic or garden herbs to add new flavor to your favorite edible oils, the extra seasoning will provide a special touch to your roasted spuds, and the ready-to-use addition of infused oil can be layered with fresh herbs and your favorite seasoning blends to create tempting textures of taste that will have you reaching for seconds. With infused oils brought into your potato-roasting game, you won't have to do much to put a delicious dish on the dining room table with the culinary confidence of a professional chef.