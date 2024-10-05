Why Martha Stewart Suggests Stocking 2 Kinds Of Olive Oil In Your Pantry

The fruity, grassy essence of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is like no other oil, and it's unrivaled for imbuing any meat, fish, or vegetable with a Mediterranean flavor. So it goes without saying that a bottle of delicious and healthful EVOO kept in the kitchen is a wise move. But as Martha Stewart wrote in a piece for Deseret News, you should actually have two bottles on hand. One should be an affordable one for quick cooking, grilling, or baking, and the other a more expensive, premium variety for salad dressings, drizzling over veggies or pasta, or just for dunking bread into.

The variance in EVOO prices has to do with when the olives are harvested and how they're processed. For EVOO, the olives must be unripe or just starting to ripen. The more immature the olive, the greater its polyphenol content. Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds in plants with antioxidant properties. They give olive oil its distinctive flavor. Ripe, purple olives can be turned into EVOO, but they won't have the same level of polyphenols.

The olives are then mechanically pressed to exude the oil at a temperature no higher than 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) and is thus called cold-pressed. Unripe olives produce less oil, which increases the price, while more oil is exuded from ripe olives, producing a less-expensive version. Once the EVOO has been processed, it then goes through a rigorous certification, which also contributes as to why olive oil is so expensive.