What Makes The Bread Dipping Oil At Restaurants So Delicious

It's always amazing that in a world filled with great restaurants with skilled chefs and fantastic recipes, it's often some simple dipping oil for bread that gets people really excited. The question of why food from restaurants is so much better than what we can make at home is always too complex to answer easily, but for most dishes, the skills of professional cooks is the most obvious difference. That's what makes good dipping oil so befuddling to people. It's just oil poured into a nice bowl with some bread; how could it be so much better than doing the same thing at home? Well, it comes down to two simple things: they may use better recipes to infuse their dipping oil with, but most importantly, they are just using fresher, higher-quality oil.

When we think of dipping oil for bread, we are usually dealing with olive oil, and few ingredients are subject to a wider range in quality than that Mediterranean staple. Olive oil's complex supply chain means it can often be mislabeled, rancid, or doctored with ingredients like cheaper, less flavorful oils. Restaurants, on the other hand, are usually looking for the highest quality ingredients and aren't going to settle for the same stuff you get off the shelf. The EVOO restaurants will use is complex and flavorful enough that it can serve as a condiment all its own, which is why when it's served plain or used to make a pesto, it's so unbelievably good.