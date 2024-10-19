The First Thing To Do Before Infusing Olive Oil With Fresh Lemons

One of life's greatest food pleasures is also among the simplest: Sopping up olive oil with a piece of crusty bread. Of course, there are more complex applications for that golden liquid fat; it's a lively base for salad dressing or pesto, an herbaceous bath that elevates almost any seafood, and a flavorful swap for butter when baking. And while wonderful in its purest form, sometimes it's worth infusing olive oil with fresh produce or herbs for a more animated bite. Lemon brings a citrusy brightness to oil that's typically characterized by an earthy depth but don't just go shoving peels into your bottle at home. Before you begin steeping, it's imperative to thoroughly wash the fruit.

The part of the lemon that you'll infuse the oil with is the skin — typically the zest of two lemons (preferably organic). That outer layer is, of course, most vulnerable when it comes to contamination. If you're not using organic fruit, the peel may be coated in pesticides, and the surface of any lemon could have come into contact with bacteria or, while in transit, dirt. Substances on the exterior that aren't washed off will end up in the olive oil, which not only taints the flavor but could make it harmful to consume.