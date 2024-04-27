Swap Butter With Olive Oil For A Silky Smooth Lemon Curd

Lemon-flavored desserts — especially those featuring lemon curd — are popular in many places around the world, and it is no surprise as to why. This thick and velvety curd brings a sweet fruit flavor and mouth-puckering tartness to any baked good, along with the structure and body provided by the eggs and butter. Not all lemon curd recipes require butter, however, and there's another option for those seeking an alternative. All you need instead is one special ingredient: olive oil.

The purpose of butter in a classic lemon curd is twofold. For one, it introduces a bit of richness into an otherwise very acidic dish. For another, it gives the curd its signature glossy finish, which adds to the aesthetic appeal of the curd. Both of these effects, however, simply stem from the butter's fat content. Olive oil and butter have similar amounts of fat per serving, and of the two, olive oil tends to have slightly more. This means that it will be able to deliver the same results while also offering some convenient perks, such as being dairy-free for those who cannot or do not wish to consume dairy and offering a slightly more nuanced flavor for those seeking to add complexity to their curd.