For Perfectly Pink Salmon, Poach Fillets In Olive Oil

Poaching salmon is a quick and healthy way to cook the fillet and saturate it with a rich flavor. The mark of great poached salmon is a beautiful pink color with a deliciously tender taste. To achieve this, poach your salmon fillets in olive oil.

Poaching involves slowly simmering your food at a low heat until it's tender. While this is often achieved with water, broth, wine, or milk, olive oil is an incredible choice for poaching salmon. It has a grassy, peppery flavor that makes the fish take on an earthier note, resulting in something much richer than its usual sweetness. As a fat, olive oil delivers buttery smooth salmon that melts into your mouth. To keep the notes of the olive oil intact, it needs to be cooked at a lower temperature; 180 F should do the trick.

Not only does this prevent the taste of the olive oil from dying off, but it preserves the delicate pink color of the salmon. When overcooked, the fish tends to take on a whitish tinge, so you'll want to maintain the temperature and cook it for no longer than 15 minutes. Olive oil already has a delicious flavor, so you'll only need to add a few herbs and spices when poaching the fish. Simmer it in the olive oil so it can infuse it with flavor or drop an aromatic-filled sachet into the pot before placing the salmon inside.