The Olive Oil Swap For A More Complex Salad Dressing

Culinary ruts are easy to fall into when you're looking to put together a meal quickly, yet a boost in flavor doesn't need to be complicated or lengthy. A quick splash of sesame oil is all you need to elevate your next salad, and the effort is minimal compared to the tasty results you get to experience. Whether you've simply run out of your usual bottle of olive oil or are looking for new flavors to add to your meal, sesame oil is sure to deliver.

Sesame oil offers a noticeable nutty flavor profile that can brighten up greens and add depth to proteins. While you may associate the ingredient with crunchy bok choy salads and colorful toasted sesame noodle salad recipes, the earthy oil can just as easily land comfortably on top of a simple bed of greens that have been plated with grilled salmon, pan-fried ribeye, or Hasselback-cut tofu. With just one ingredient, your entire dish will be transformed.