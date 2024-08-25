Hasselback Cut Your Tofu For More Flavor In Every Bite
Digging into a plate of perfectly cut hasselback potatoes is one of life's simple joys. The combination of texture and flavor leaves no stone unturned in the cravings department. We have a Swedish restaurant to thank for the technique. And, while the term hasselback once held no relation to the preparation of food items — Hasselbacken was the name of the restaurant — it has since become synonymous with carefully cut dishes.
Hasselbacking isn't only meant for cutting sweet potatoes into thin slivers, however. Preparing blocks of tofu in a similar fashion can help you enhance the meatless option. The small slices create more surface area for it absorb sauces and seasonings. The groves will collect and hold honey, hot sauce, soy and barbecue sauces as it marinates and cooks, resulting in a tasty protein that can be the star of an easy and delicious meal. So, if you're looking to accommodate meat-free diners at your next backyard party, hasselback tofu can be the answer.
A preparation with payoffs
First, you'll want to press your tofu to remove the excess water. Then, when making cuts, you can place a thin utensil, like a chopstick or a round spoon handle, along the edge of the tofu to prevent the knife from slicing all the way through the block. The slices should be spaced out and cut at approximately one-quarter-inch intervals, or smaller if you are feeling adventurous and capable. Marinate the sliced tofu for maximum absorption or slather it with barbecue sauce. You can also carefully fill the openings with spices to create bursts of flavor.
Whether you decide to cook the sliced and seasoned tofu in the oven, on the grill, or in your air fryer, the delicately sliced cube will deliver a flavorful surface with a chewy, tender middle. Presentation matters when it comes to delivering tasty meals. And, this fanned-out dish can help convert even the most skeptical eaters to fall in love with tofu.