Hasselback Cut Your Tofu For More Flavor In Every Bite

Digging into a plate of perfectly cut hasselback potatoes is one of life's simple joys. The combination of texture and flavor leaves no stone unturned in the cravings department. We have a Swedish restaurant to thank for the technique. And, while the term hasselback once held no relation to the preparation of food items — Hasselbacken was the name of the restaurant — it has since become synonymous with carefully cut dishes.

Hasselbacking isn't only meant for cutting sweet potatoes into thin slivers, however. Preparing blocks of tofu in a similar fashion can help you enhance the meatless option. The small slices create more surface area for it absorb sauces and seasonings. The groves will collect and hold honey, hot sauce, soy and barbecue sauces as it marinates and cooks, resulting in a tasty protein that can be the star of an easy and delicious meal. So, if you're looking to accommodate meat-free diners at your next backyard party, hasselback tofu can be the answer.