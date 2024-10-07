Why It's A Mistake To Use Extra Virgin Olive Oil In Your Marinades

Foodies love getting the best ingredients to use in their kitchen, but sometimes the best version of a product isn't actually the best fit for the job. Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is widely considered the best type of olive oil on the market, but Michael Lomonaco, Chef at Porter House, says not to use it for marinades.

Lomonaco's reason for discounting an EVOO marinade was simple: "Extra virgin olive oil is costly." High quality comes at a higher price, and we all want a high-quality marinade, so what's the big deal? If the cost of EVOO is within our budget, it may seem like a no-brainer to use it when we can. But even if money is no object, we'd still be making a mistake by reaching for a bottle of EVOO as a marinade base.

"I use [EVOO] primarily for finishing or enhancing a dish at the end of the cooking process," Lomonaco continued. "So the heat from cooking doesn't dissipate that great flavor." All of the best finishing olive oil brands are EVOO, and for good reason. It's the same idea behind not making cocktails with top-shelf spirits. You could, but you won't be getting the full value of your ingredients by doing so. Although they're both made from olives, EVOO is different from regular olive oil because of how it's processed. All that extra work goes to waste if you cook with it, thereby subduing its flavor.