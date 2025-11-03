7 Store-Brand Olive Oils, Ranked

At first glance, Amazon's store-brand olive oil doesn't inspire much confidence. Its pale, yellowish tint immediately raises doubts about whether it's truly extra virgin, and those suspicions only deepen once you take a whiff. The aroma is muted, and it lacks grassy or fruity notes that distinguish higher-quality oils. It's not the bright, peppery kind of bitterness that comes from fresh olives; rather, it's a heavy, dull acridness that coats the tongue and refuses to let go.

Tasting it straight feels almost punishing, with the oil clinging to the mouth in a way that's more reminiscent of a blended vegetable oil than a first-press olive product. Even used sparingly on bread or in salad dressing, it imparts an unpleasant aftertaste that overshadows other flavors. Swallowing it was genuinely difficult, partly because of its texture, but also because it feels low quality, as though it's been overly refined or blended down.

Unfortunately, this disappointing product fits a broader pattern in my experience with the internet retailer's in-house food brand. There's no denying you can save money buying Amazon Fresh groceries, but while the price and convenience are tempting, the flavor often comes up short. If you care about olive oil, steer clear. And if you do find yourself with a bottle of this olive oil in your pantry, you can use it to polish and condition wood furniture, a flavor-blind application for which it's entirely suitable.