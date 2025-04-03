14 Money-Saving Tips For Cheaper Amazon Fresh Groceries

The Amazon Fresh website is also a great place to find deals. They come in five main categories: featured deals, all deals, weekly ads, Prime exclusives, and markdowns. So, there's a bit of clicking around to do in order to find everything that's available every week.

When you go to the Amazon Fresh website, you'll see a drop-down menu at the top that includes "Deals." You can look at "All Deals" at once or choose different categories. One drop-down option is "Weekly Deals." This is a list of everything that's on sale this week. Another drop-down option is "Markdown," which shows marked down items in various categories. You can also view the Weekly Ad for your particular store, but these items aren't clickable like they are in the Deals sections.

Amazon Prime members can also view "Prime Exclusive Deals," which aren't available to non-Prime shoppers. When you click on the link for saving up to 50 percent, you'll find what appears to be entirely perishable items for significant savings. Another section includes Amazon brands that are 10 percent or more off the regular price. Plus, there are other categories of products that will ring up with a significant percentage off at checkout or have some type of deal like getting three for the price of two.