12 Grocery Chain Rewards Programs, Ranked By How Helpful They Are
Shopping for groceries is expensive these days, perhaps more so than it has been in recent memory. Between inflation, faraway wars affecting supply chains, labor shortages, and potential price gouging by corporations, pretty much any item we slip into our grocery carts is more expensive now than it was five years ago. Not to mention all those grocery items that have been hit with shrinkflation. So it's no surprise that consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save. It just so happens that grocery store chain rewards programs can help with that, especially when used to maximum effect.
These programs, which are often free to join, generally reward loyal shoppers through points, discounts, or exclusive perks, helping people save on routine grocery trips. The programs no doubt benefit the grocery stores as well, by keeping customers coming back for more and spending their money almost exclusively at one business. But there is also no denying that a membership can lower prices for consumers.
That said, not all memberships are created equal, and some can help you save more than others. As such, we've put together a list of the programs we think will help you out the most financially, based on a review of the perks provided and the convenience of patronizing a particular chain.
12. Wegmans' Shoppers Club
Wegmans, with locations primarily in the Northeast plus some in the South Atlantic, draws customers to its Shoppers Club primarily through the prospect of receiving discounts on individual items. While each item might only have a small discount, such as 25 cents or $1, these can add up if you're buying a lot of groceries, feeding a large family, or shop regularly.
Wegmans Shoppers Club also offers up to $15 worth of coupons per week which are tailored to the individual shopper, so you're not constantly inundated with coupons for items you have never bought and probably never will. You also receive a one-time boon of $50 worth of coupons when you first sign up for the Shoppers Club.
Unlike many other grocery stores, though, Wegmans does not offer a points system. In other words, you do not accumulate points as you shop, which means you won't be able to redeem any of those for money off your groceries or at a gas station, for example.
11. Sprouts Farmers Market's Sprouts Rewards
Sprouts, a purveyor of natural and organic foods, boasts a number of stores from coast to coast, making it a relatively accessible chain nationwide. The rewards program is free to join and members can earn 10 points for each $1 spent on eligible products. Once you reach 1,000 points, equal to $2 in value, you can redeem the points for groceries or other purchases at Sprouts locations.
Other perks include up to $100 in coupons per month, though these may not always apply to you personally or the types of items you like to buy. You will also get free delivery on your first order when you sign up to the program, though alas, all other deliveries will be full price. Sprouts also offers a number of benefits that won't necessarily help you save, but might come in handy in other ways, like personalized tips on healthy eating habits.
10. Whole Foods Market rewards
When you're struggling to make ends meet, a premium grocery store like Whole Foods might be the last place you think of to get your weekly shopping done. And indeed, because their prices are already so high compared to many other grocery stores, any savings coming from a loyalty program will, in most cases, be pretty modest.
That said, if you struggle to find organic, local, or generally healthy food at your regular grocery store, and you prefer Whole Foods, those modest savings can make a difference over time. Whole Foods stores are found in most states, too.
Moreover, the Whole Foods rewards program is inextricably linked to Amazon Prime, which can be helpful or a deal-breaker, depending on your thoughts on Amazon. As a Prime member, you can enjoy special sales, earn an extra 10% off storewide sales, and get unlimited grocery delivery for $9.99 per month. If you have a Prime Visa, you can also earn 5% cashback at Whole Foods and on Amazon.
9. Stop & Shop's Go Rewards
This program is free to join and can help you save money on groceries as well as gas. If you're located in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, or New York, there should be a Stop & Shop somewhere near you, making it a convenient and affordable option for groceries.
Stop & Shop also has a number of name brand gas stations (with low prices compared to competitors) that accept Go Rewards points, which can also be used to help pay for groceries –- for instance, you get 500 points just for signing up, which equals $5 you can redeem for your purchases.
Just be aware that points expire the month after you earn them, which may not give you a lot of time to use them — especially if you're hoping for a hefty discount on your gas purchase. Still, scanning your Stop & Shop Rewards card at checkout will likely reduce your overall bill, as membership gives you access to exclusive discounts.
8. Big Y rewards
This supermarket chain only has locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they are plentiful in the area. In fact, you may be hard pressed not to come upon a Big Y when living or traveling through these states.
Despite its relatively small reach, Big Y has a rewards program to rival any of its national competitors, including a points system where points can be redeemed on groceries and at Big Y gas stations. Once you start accumulating points, you have six months to use them, which is far longer than most other rewards programs that normally only give you about 30-60 days to redeem.
More specifically, 100 points can get you $1 off groceries and 10 cents off a gallon of gas, in addition to a 5 cent per gallon discount. Just make sure you load the points into your app before shopping, or at an in-store tablet, to make them available for redemption.
7. Club Publix
The rewards program for this grocery store based in the South is useful for people with birthdays. And if you have a birthday -– which you do -– then you also have a half-birthday. Club Publix offers perks for both events, though sadly, there are no particular savings associated with un-birthdays, which fall on any day of the year that is not your actual birthday, and only seem to exist in Wonderland.
You will also get a $5 coupon when you sign up for the program, which you can use on purchases of $20 or more. After that, you will receive plenty of exclusive coupons to help you save money on your shopping trips (but not so many that you'll start to think you're being spammed). You can check your grocery store app to see what rewards are going on.
But perhaps the best perk of all is that you'll get to shop at the venerable Publix practically guilt-free. This chain is beloved for its quality offerings and friendly customer service, but prices can be a cut above other southern grocery stores. At least with a rewards membership you can even the financial playing field.
6. Albertsons for U
This program is especially useful for anyone with pets, since you can get discounts on pet medications and other products. Albertsons for U members also get a free birthday treat, which they can claim at any point during their birthday month. Another enticing offer is the prospect of getting one free item per month, which could even be something produced by your favorite brand.
These perks alone make the Albertsons for U rewards program worthwhile, especially since it's free to sign up. But there's more. You will earn one point per $1 spent on groceries, after which you will have up to two months to redeem those accumulated points. Every 100 points will get you $1 off groceries and 10 cents off gas. If you like the sound of all this, you can also upgrade your membership, for a fee, to the FreshPass, a land where points never expire, delivery is free and unlimited for orders over $30, and everything is rosy (that last part is not guaranteed).
5. Costco
Membership to Costco is far from free, but the savings can be so big that if you play your cards right, you may end up saving more here than at any other grocery store on this list. The Gold Star Membership costs $65 per year and simply allows you to shop at Costco stores and online — because without a Costco membership or a friend with a membership, it's pretty tricky to get in.
The Executive Membership, which costs $130 per year, is the one you want if you're looking for rewards. In addition to Costco's famously low bulk prices, this program will also garner you an annual 2% reward up to $1,250, depending on how much you spend each year. You can also get discounts on certain Costco services, such as pet insurance or travel bookings. You'll need to spend about $550 a month at Costco to make back your Executive Membership investment and get a $130 annual reward, but if you have a large family or use a lot of toilet paper, this should be no problem.
4. Walmart
Walmart has experienced its fair share of controversies over the years, such as paying low wages and fighting against unionization, but if you can get past all that, or are a savvy shopper who can circumvent some of the shady stuff on the shelves, Walmart+ might be for you. This loyalty program costs $12.95 per month after a 30-day free trial — or a total of $98 per year if you pay annually — and gives you 10 cents off a gallon of gas, free delivery on orders above $35, and free next-day shipping. Another perk is a subscription to Paramount+, which may be essential for some customers.
These are some pretty good rewards for a store that already has low prices and carries pretty much anything you may need (though not necessarily always what you want). You can get everyday essentials and big home purchases at Walmart, including food, clothes, recreational equipment, and flatscreen TVs. So having a membership here, even a paid one, can save you a pretty penny.
3. Price Chopper AdvantEdge
As the name suggests, this grocery store with locations in the Northeast already has some good deals on offer, so when you add a rewards program to the mix, you're in for some pretty good deals. The AdvantEdge program is free to join and can be used at Price Choppers and the chain's sister stores, Market 32 and Market Bistro. As with many other rewards programs, for every 100 points you earn, you can get $1 off your groceries or 5 cents off a gallon of gas.
But unlike other programs, you can also use AdvantEdge points to donate to charity or sign up for a magazine subscription. You'll also have a chance to multiply points with occasional boosting offers, or you can use points to enter sweepstakes, where you could win prizes such as a $1,500 free gas giveaway. AdvantEdge keep you on your toes and your options open.
2. Target Circle
Target Circle offers the best of both worlds in terms of rewards memberships: it's free to join, and you get perks, personalized discounts, and "Rewards" you can use as payment for future purchases. You can even stack various coupons together, which seems to be a big no-no at many other retail outlets. But overall, you don't have to worry about these too much, as many deals will be applied automatically at checkout. And don't forget about the birthday perk: a 5% discount on almost anything you want.
If that's not enough for you, you can also go for Target Circle 360 for $99 per year and get all the usual perks, plus no-rush returns, free two-day shipping, and unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35. This is a particularly good deal for college students, who get a 50% discount on Target Circle 360 membership and only pay about $5 per month.
1. Kroger Plus
Kroger is the largest grocery store chain in the country after Walmart, which is handy, because it also has one of the best rewards programs out there. The free membership option, Kroger Plus, can save consumers an average of $576 per year, according to the company. This comes through exclusive member discounts, coupons, and the chance to earn points you can redeem at the fuel pump.
If you want to amp things up, you can join Kroger Boost for $100 a year for a chance to save up to $1,000 per year. This will help you on gas especially, since you'll have a chance to accrue Fuel Points at double the rate. You can also get free same-day grocery deliveries, which might sound especially nice to anyone who has gotten on the online grocery order bandwagon. Aside from the undeniable convenience, the more you spend at Kroger, including on a boosted membership, the more you will save in the long run.
Methodology
The best grocery store rewards program for you ultimately depends on where you live. There's no point in signing up for a Price Chopper AdvantEdge program, a great option for a Northeasterner, if you live in California. So when we put together this list, we considered not only whether a rewards program was helpful in saving money, but also how widely accessible it was for the general population. But the most important criteria included whether a program offered rewards points, how far those points could take you in saving money, and the variety of options for using those points or other types of discounts.