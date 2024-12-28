12 Grocery Chain Rewards Programs, Ranked By How Helpful They Are

Shopping for groceries is expensive these days, perhaps more so than it has been in recent memory. Between inflation, faraway wars affecting supply chains, labor shortages, and potential price gouging by corporations, pretty much any item we slip into our grocery carts is more expensive now than it was five years ago. Not to mention all those grocery items that have been hit with shrinkflation. So it's no surprise that consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save. It just so happens that grocery store chain rewards programs can help with that, especially when used to maximum effect.

These programs, which are often free to join, generally reward loyal shoppers through points, discounts, or exclusive perks, helping people save on routine grocery trips. The programs no doubt benefit the grocery stores as well, by keeping customers coming back for more and spending their money almost exclusively at one business. But there is also no denying that a membership can lower prices for consumers.

That said, not all memberships are created equal, and some can help you save more than others. As such, we've put together a list of the programs we think will help you out the most financially, based on a review of the perks provided and the convenience of patronizing a particular chain.

