What's The Deal With Costco's Other Members-Only Website?
Maybe you imagine yourself a Costco pro who knows the ins and outs of shopping at the sprawling discount warehouses. Then you hear about another one of the chain's members-only venues that offers separate discounts, sometimes very good ones, and you don't even have to leave your home. I too did a double take when first discovering Costco Next, wondering how I could possibly have missed such a thing, especially since it's already part of any member's existing account. All you need is an internet connection to access a separate website and a bit of understanding on how it all works.
To be sure, Costco Next doesn't operate in the same realm as the company's brick-and-mortar stores — or even in the same digital space. And it doesn't give access to the chain's typical items like fresh produce, perishable foods, and its popular frozen meals. Here's what it does provide instead: A members-only shopping portal to major brands that offers often substantial discounts specifically for members.
At present, special deals on Costco Next include plenty of home and kitchen deals, including pro-quality knives and cookware from major brands like Viking and Nordic Ware, as well as discounts on protein bars, sports supplements, and small kitchen appliances not typically available at Costco. There are also baby essentials, outdoor gear, travel necessities, Dearfoams slippers, weatherproof clothing, and outdoor furniture and sheds. Discounts can be as much as 30% or more on things like giant canvas wall art, smart appliances, gaming consoles, solar panels, various electronics, Jupiter Bikes, and even caskets.
Accessing Costco Next for existing or new members
To access these deals, it's essential to have an active Costco membership. You need one to browse the shopping portal, which transfers you to individual brand pages that offer discounted prices. There's no extra sign-ups at each separate website — as a Costco member, you'll automatically receive the low prices. There's also no need to input personal information unless you decide to make a purchase.
Costco Next is a subcategory of the main Costco Wholesale enterprise, and there are two ways to get there. One is entering directly from its official website, and the other is to link out from the primary Costco page, and then click on "Costco Next" from the main menu bar. Either way takes you to a brand directory loaded with categories and deals. To view available items, click on each individual retailer, after which you'll be prompted to enter your name and Costco membership number. Then you're in — it's that simple. From there, just click on anything that catches your eye.
The discounts can bring solid savings and value, but be aware that the standard Costco retail guarantees may not apply. You're buying directly from each separate brand at Costco prices, but the company itself is not involved in things like return policies, exchanges, and customer service expectations. Do your homework to determine whether the product is actually the best deal available online, and check that the specific model available through Costco Next is the one you want.