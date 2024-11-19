What's The Deal With Costco's Other Members-Only Website?

Maybe you imagine yourself a Costco pro who knows the ins and outs of shopping at the sprawling discount warehouses. Then you hear about another one of the chain's members-only venues that offers separate discounts, sometimes very good ones, and you don't even have to leave your home. I too did a double take when first discovering Costco Next, wondering how I could possibly have missed such a thing, especially since it's already part of any member's existing account. All you need is an internet connection to access a separate website and a bit of understanding on how it all works.

To be sure, Costco Next doesn't operate in the same realm as the company's brick-and-mortar stores — or even in the same digital space. And it doesn't give access to the chain's typical items like fresh produce, perishable foods, and its popular frozen meals. Here's what it does provide instead: A members-only shopping portal to major brands that offers often substantial discounts specifically for members.

At present, special deals on Costco Next include plenty of home and kitchen deals, including pro-quality knives and cookware from major brands like Viking and Nordic Ware, as well as discounts on protein bars, sports supplements, and small kitchen appliances not typically available at Costco. There are also baby essentials, outdoor gear, travel necessities, Dearfoams slippers, weatherproof clothing, and outdoor furniture and sheds. Discounts can be as much as 30% or more on things like giant canvas wall art, smart appliances, gaming consoles, solar panels, various electronics, Jupiter Bikes, and even caskets.

