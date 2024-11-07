9 Popular Costco Frozen Meals, Ranked

There's no question that Costco is a great destination for those who need quick and easy bulk dinner solutions. Not only can you score multiple pounds of chicken and pasta noodles, huge bulk bags of rice, and giant jars of pasta sauce to feed a crowd, but you can also shop its frozen section for ready-to-go meals that only need to be heated up. Costco's frozen section is full of easy dinners that can satisfy even the pickiest of palates. But, we all know that frozen foods can be iffy when it comes to quality — so I decided to try and rank some of Costco's most popular frozen dinners to see how they stack up.

I should mention that it's very likely your Costco carries more options than the foods I chose to try. After all, stock can vary among Costco locations, as the company chooses what products to offer based on what's popular in a particular region. Factors that played largely into my ranking included taste and texture — for example, I wanted dishes that had juicy chunks of chicken and crisp vegetables. I also took into account how each frozen meal reflected its fresh form, as they should be able to be substituted for takeout or a homemade dish. While I wouldn't call any of these meals bad, some were definitely underwhelming and left me wishing I could have a homemade version instead.