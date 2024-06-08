The Frozen Seafood Meal Costco Shoppers Think Is The Worst

Costco has inspired plenty of viral fads, from their hot dogs and pizza slices to a long list of amazing and affordable products under the signature Kirkland brand. Unfortunately, just as there is viral praise for the good, there's also viral condemnation for the products that aren't so well executed. Frozen seafood at Costco encompasses both good and bad products, but the seafood meal that Costco shoppers think is the worst is the crawfish boil from Tastee Choice.

Crawfish boils consist of whole crawfish and andouille sausage boiled in highly seasoned water alongside corn on the cob and potatoes, with extra Cajun seasoning to sprinkle over everything once it's ready to eat. Tastee Choice crawfish boil provides seasoning packets and a mix of pre-cooked and raw frozen ingredients. While you save preparation time, it's apparently at the cost of everything else. Customers aired their grievances on various platforms, including Reddit and TikTok. The overriding consensus on the Tastee Choice crawfish boil is expressed by a Reddit author who describes the contents of the frozen meal, "Incredibly salty, nasty mudbugs, and mushy corn and potatoes."

A TikTok user winced as she tasted the overly salty seasoning from Tastee Choice's more varied seafood boil, then proceeded to comment on how rubbery and flavorless the sausage tasted. As an iconic Cajun staple, many Louisianan Redditors agreed that crawfish "hinges more on 'pond to pot' freshness and is less suited for mass production and a 'shelf life.'"