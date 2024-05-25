Can You Make Sashimi With Costco Frozen Salmon?

Seafood lovers with a Costco membership are already privy to the huge selection of frozen fish offered by the retailer, and salmon is a customer favorite. Due to its versatility and ease of preparation, salmon has made its way from the fine-dining scene to the weekly dinner rotation in many homes. Because salmon can be grilled, baked, braised, and sauteed, we love it for an easy weeknight recipe. But what about using Costco frozen salmon for sashimi? Can you actually use any frozen fish for your sashimi and sushi creations? The answer is not only yes, but yes, you should.

Here's a little fact that may surprise you: Unless you're enjoying a sushi dinner on the shores of the Sea of Japan, that sashimi you're getting at your favorite sushi joint has been previously frozen. This is because when frozen fish is sold as sashimi grade, the FDA requires it to be frozen for a certain period in order to kill off any natural parasites. What this really implies is that the fish is flash-frozen. As explained by the Sushi Guy to a curious TikToker, Costco farm-raised, frozen salmon meets his standards for sashimi on two counts: the fish is frozen for a period of seven days, and the farm-raised variety is fed on parasite-free feed. So, if you're looking to make salmon sashimi at home, frozen Costco salmon is a great choice, and can be safely prepared provided you take certain necessary precautions.