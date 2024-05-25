Can You Make Sashimi With Costco Frozen Salmon?
Seafood lovers with a Costco membership are already privy to the huge selection of frozen fish offered by the retailer, and salmon is a customer favorite. Due to its versatility and ease of preparation, salmon has made its way from the fine-dining scene to the weekly dinner rotation in many homes. Because salmon can be grilled, baked, braised, and sauteed, we love it for an easy weeknight recipe. But what about using Costco frozen salmon for sashimi? Can you actually use any frozen fish for your sashimi and sushi creations? The answer is not only yes, but yes, you should.
Here's a little fact that may surprise you: Unless you're enjoying a sushi dinner on the shores of the Sea of Japan, that sashimi you're getting at your favorite sushi joint has been previously frozen. This is because when frozen fish is sold as sashimi grade, the FDA requires it to be frozen for a certain period in order to kill off any natural parasites. What this really implies is that the fish is flash-frozen. As explained by the Sushi Guy to a curious TikToker, Costco farm-raised, frozen salmon meets his standards for sashimi on two counts: the fish is frozen for a period of seven days, and the farm-raised variety is fed on parasite-free feed. So, if you're looking to make salmon sashimi at home, frozen Costco salmon is a great choice, and can be safely prepared provided you take certain necessary precautions.
Safely preparing Costco frozen salmon for sashimi
We know you're super careful when it comes to meal preparation, but when working with food that will be consumed raw, it's important to be precise. While prepping sashimi may seem daunting, don't be scared. Costco frozen salmon will have an FDA-compliant date on the sealed package ensuring that the product meets the seven-day freeze requirement. You'll also need to check the expiration dates on the packaging. USDA guidelines call for frozen fish to be eaten within three to eight months. This is particularly important if the endgame is eating the fish raw. Get as close to the sell date as possible for peace of mind.
How you thaw your fish is just as important as knowing when it was frozen. We're all tempted to hit the defrost button on the microwave, but this is a major mistake. Bacteria can grow very quickly on fish, particularly vacuum-packed fish. Always thaw salmon in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. You also don't want to thaw at room temperature for the same reasons. In a pinch, you can defrost your salmon in an ice bath for 30 minutes. Once the salmon is perfectly thawed it will be sashimi-ready. Costco frozen salmon meets the standards for making a yummy sashimi dinner, but as is the case with all raw seafood consumption, be mindful that consuming it can increase the risks of food borne illness.