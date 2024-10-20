12 Frozen Lasagnas, Ranked Worst To Best

Picking the best lasagna from your grocery store's freezer aisle isn't easy; there are many brands and options to choose from. It's important to know which is the tastiest because eating a steaming hot plate of this pasta is one of life's greatest pleasures. Plus, trying to make lasagna from scratch is not everyone's idea of a good time. It takes a big chunk of time and a long list of ingredients. Then, when you're done with the cooking part, there's the cleanup. Nothing is worse than scrubbing a pan with melted-on cheese, crusty tomato sauce, and glued-on noodles. Plus, lasagna recipes usually use large pans and produce many portions. If you live alone or with just one other person, it'll be hard for you to eat the whole thing before it goes bad.

Buying frozen lasagna is a great solution. You can purchase single portions, and there's no cooking or cleanup involved; just rinse the microwave tray and toss it in the recycle bin. With prices ranging between $3 and $6 per portion, it's also usually much cheaper than getting the Italian dish as take-out.

This article reviews big-name and generic store-brand frozen lasagnas and ranks them from worst to best based on factors like flavor and texture. Check out the methodology section at the end for more details about how I cooked and taste-tested products to come up with this ranking.