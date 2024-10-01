17 Frozen Asian-Inspired Foods From Trader Joe's, Ranked

If you're having a bad day, a stroll down Trader Joe's frozen aisle will surely make you feel better. Anyone who's ever done retail therapy at the popular grocery store knows what I'm talking about; scouring through the packages of frozen entrées for your favorite one is about as endorphin-inducing as going on a long run or eating some dark chocolate. This rings especially true if you, like me, are a fan of Asian-inspired dishes.

Almost an entire quarter of the frozen meals section at my local Trader Joe's is dedicated to Asian-inspired entrées, so of course I jumped at the opportunity to sample as many of them as I could. I ranked the items worst to best based primarily on taste and texture, though I also took into account the size of the package and any special considerations, like the dishes being vegan.