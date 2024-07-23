The Trader Joe's Soup You Should Keep Out Of Your Cart
The refrigerated section of Trader Joe's is a goldmine, with tons of premade items that make a convenient and delicious lunch or dinner. The soup offerings are some of the tried-and-true favorites, boasting both year-round and seasonal selections available in either classic or unique concoctions. The refrigerated soups aren't all top-tier, however. We tested and ranked 11 premade Trader Joe's soups and found that there's one you can definitely skip without missing out on anything: Trader Joe's Hearty Minestrone. This soup isn't bad, per se; we just found it to be bland and unexciting.
The broth isn't seasoned particularly well, and the container is light on orzo and beans — the key ingredients that separate minestrone from vegetable soup. Minestrone lovers might find that this one works in a pinch, and you can probably doctor up a container to adjust to your taste. Adding salt or other seasonings, incorporating a jar of artichokes, or generously grating some fresh Parmesan could give it a much needed flavor boost. Or, just make our hearty minestrone soup in 20 minutes and experience a homemade version full of rich broth and fresh ingredients. But if you're looking for a premade soup from TJ's to wow your tastebuds, we suggest trying other options.
Better soup options at Trader Joe's
Fortunately, passing on the Hearty Minestrone doesn't leave you soup-less. In fact, there's an excellent classic soup you should never skip at Trader Joe's: New England Clam Chowder. Trader Joe's version of the creamy chowder is almost better than scratch-made, and requires none of the prep work — and that's why it took first place in our ranking of TJ's soups. If it's a tomato base you're after, TJ's Lobster Bisque and Tomato Feta soups — which took third and fourth place in our ranking, respectively — are excellent choices that pack a flavorful punch. Rounding out the top five in our ranking is the Unexpected Cheddar Broccoli Soup, which was our runner-up, and Lentil Soup with Ancient Grains, which is a thick, hearty soup that can be a surprisingly good alternative for minestrone.
Beyond the refrigerator section, Trader Joe's has shelf-stable selections that are also worth checking out. For a minestrone-esque experience, the Garden Vegetable Soup is a tasty option with good flavor and well-seasoned broth. Many of the boxed soups and broths are appetizing, though some may be a better base than a straight-out-of-the-package meal. Of those, the Organic Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper as well as the Creamy Tomato are solid soups that are good plain but make an even better base to combine with other dishes and seasonings. Year-round, there are plenty of soups at Trader Joe's, with unique seasonal options thrown in for good measure, so you're sure to find something that you enjoy either refrigerated or on the shelf.