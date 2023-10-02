What Makes Minestrone Different Than Vegetable Soup?

Unless you're a soup aficionado, then you've probably wondered what the difference is between minestrone soup and vegetable soup, since the two share many similarities.

Essentially, the Italian favorite, minestrone soup, falls under the broader category of vegetable soup. In other words, minestrone soups are vegetable soups but not all vegetable soups are minestrone soups. Minestrone soup is unique because it typically includes beans, pasta, or rice, as well as vegetables, and the ingredients are always left chunky (it's never blended), making it a heartier option. Vegetable soups are usually simpler and don't typically include beans or pasta, and you could have a blended vegetable soup. And vegetable soups don't tend to contain any meat.

Occasionally, meat is included in a minestrone soup recipe, (usually beef or chicken). Other minestrone ingredients are usually celery, carrots, onions, and tomatoes. However, minestrone is a super versatile soup; it doesn't need to include any specific vegetables for it to be considered minestrone soup (although it does need to include a starch, such as beans or pasta). The name, minestrone, translates to "big soup," which reflects the idea of packing this soup with an array of tasty ingredients.

So, what is the heritage of this Italian soup?