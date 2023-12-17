Every Soup At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you shop at Trader Joe's religiously or only stop by from time to time, there's a good chance you've stumbled across the soup section. Tucked neatly into the long stretch of refrigerated goods, Trader Joe's offers quite the assortment of ready-to-go soups — and, by ready-to-go, we mean that you can pop one of the containers into the microwave and slurp on warm soup in a matter of minutes.

Naturally, the chain's vast soup selection offers convenience, especially for those who live alone and don't need a batch big enough to feed a crowd. These soups come in resealable containers, yielding roughly two to four servings each. Should you pay closer attention to the specific soup offerings, you'll find comfort classics like kettle-cooked chicken and tomato feta soup along with more loaded kinds like New England clam chowder or harvest chili, as well as several seasonal offerings, including pumpkin bisque.

So, we know that Trader Joe's is rich in soup, but are they any good? We've put the popular grocery store's 11 soups to the test to let you know which ones are a hit and which miss the mark. Our methodology is simple — we've bought all the soups and taste-tested them to determine the ultimate ranking for Trader Joe's soups. Some ranking factors include overall flavor quality, texture, and how well a given soup bodes as a meal on its own.