13 Hacks For Grilled Cheese You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Let's get this right out of the way: The humble grilled cheese sandwich is perfect exactly how it is. Any time of day, any time of year, in any place in the world. There's something magically perfect about the simplicity of American cheese oozing between two golden, buttery pieces of what is essentially fried toast that doesn't actually need hacking or updating. This is a legitimate culinary place to come from.

But if you want to add a little zip to your already-perfect grilled cheese, there are ways to take it to the next level. These tips, tricks, and ingredients are gilding the lily, to be sure, but they also make each grilled cheese sandwich more of an occasion. They don't require extensive training or a fat wallet, but you can reap big rewards with just a few tweaks.

Think of it this way: The grilled cheese is the perfect blank canvas upon which to experiment. There aren't many ingredients getting in the way, so it's easy to build flavor and try out new tools and cooking methods. No matter where you start, you will end up with something amazing.